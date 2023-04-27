Champaign Central's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 12-2 win over Bloomington at Bloomington High on April 27 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 22, Bloomington faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Champaign Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on April 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
