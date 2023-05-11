Champaign Centennial edged Danville 2-1 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 4, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Champaign Centennial took on Champaign Central on May 4 at Champaign Centennial High School.
