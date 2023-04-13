Champaign Academy dismissed Chicago Intrinsic by an 18-8 count for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 13.
In recent action on April 8, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Midlothian Bremen and Champaign Academy took on Lincolnshire Stevenson on April 1 at Champaign Academy High.
