Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Chicago Christ the King as it was blanked 7-0 by Champaign Academy in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 27, Chicago Christ the King faced off against Deerfield Zell and Champaign Academy took on Granite City Rivers of Life on May 4 at Granite City Rivers of Life Christian School.
