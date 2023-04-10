Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop handled Broadlands Heritage 19-9 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 30, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Villa Grove on April 3 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
