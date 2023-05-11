It would have taken a herculean effort for Deer Creek-Mackinaw to claim this one, and Canton wouldn't allow that in a 14-9 decision at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High on May 11 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 5, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Princeville and Canton took on Peoria Richwoods on May 5 at Canton High School.

