Canton turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 9-6 win over Metamora on April 19 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 15, Metamora faced off against Bloomington and Canton took on East Peoria on April 12 at Canton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.