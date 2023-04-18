Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Bushnell-Prairie City's performance in a 7-2 destruction of Canton during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 12, Canton faced off against East Peoria and Bushnell-Prairie City took on Havana on April 10 at Havana High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.