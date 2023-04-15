Burbank St. Laurence raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 14-2 win over Normal University at Normal University High on April 15 in Illinois baseball action.
Recently on April 6, Normal University squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.