Burbank St. Laurence sent Chicago St. Ignatius home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 9-0 decision on April 21 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Leo and Burbank St Laurence took on Normal University on April 15 at Normal University High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.