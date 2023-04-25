Williamsville's defense throttled Athens, resulting in a 12-0 shutout for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 25.
In recent action on April 18, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Williamsville took on Monticello on April 15 at Monticello High School.
