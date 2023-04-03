Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Monticello bottled Stanford Olympia 10-0 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on March 29, Stanford Olympia faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Monticello took on Champaign Central on March 29 at Champaign Central High School.

