No worries, Glasford Illini Bluffs' defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 10-0 shutout of Peoria Heights during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 21, Peoria Heights faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Knoxville on April 19 at Knoxville High School.
