A vice-like defensive effort helped Chicago ITW David Speer squeeze Chicago Pritzker 15-0 in a shutout performance on April 13 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on March 30, Chicago Pritzker faced off against Chicago Rauner and Chicago ITW David Speer took on Chicago Rauner on April 1 at Chicago Rauner College Prep.
