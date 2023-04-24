La Grange Park Nazareth turned in a thorough domination of Lisle Benet 9-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 15, Lisle Benet faced off against West Chicago Wheaton Academy and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Chicago St Patrick on April 20 at Chicago St Patrick High School.
