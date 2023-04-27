Chicago Westinghouse left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Chicago Prosser from start to finish for a 15-5 victory in Illinois high school baseball on April 27.

In recent action on April 21, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Steinmetz on April 21 at Chicago Steinmetz High School.

