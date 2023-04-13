Chicago Farragut lit up the scoreboard on April 13 to propel past Chicago Senn for a 15-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup
In recent action on April 7, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Farragut took on Chicago Agricultural Science on April 6 at Chicago Farragut Academy.
