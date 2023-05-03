Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Bloomington stopped East Moline United Township to the tune of a 6-0 shutout during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 26, East Moline United Township faced off against Normal and Bloomington took on Champaign Central on April 27 at Bloomington High School.

