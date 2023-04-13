Bloomington Central Catholic stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 11-1 win over Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 3, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Pontiac and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on April 5 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
