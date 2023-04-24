Bloomington Central Catholic's defense was a brick wall that stopped Rantoul cold, resulting in a 10-0 victory in Illinois high school baseball on April 24.
In recent action on April 17, Rantoul faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Peru St Bede on April 19 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.
