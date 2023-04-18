An early dose of momentum thrust Bloomington to a 12-1 runaway past Champaign Centennial at Bloomington High on April 18 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 14, Bloomington faced off against Pekin and Champaign Centennial took on Normal West on April 11 at Normal West High School.

