It was Bloomington who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Bartonville Limestone 12-3 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 16.

In recent action on May 5, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Bloomington took on Normal on May 9 at Normal Community High School.

