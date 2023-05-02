Defense dominated as Maroa-Forsyth pitched a 9-0 shutout of Riverton for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 2.
In recent action on April 27, Riverton faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Maroa-Forsyth took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 28 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
