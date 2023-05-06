Chicago Little Village corralled Chicago Corliss' offense and never let go to fuel a 1-0 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 6.
In recent action on April 22, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Englewood STEM and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Vocational on May 2 at Chicago Vocational Career.
