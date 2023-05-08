Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Burbank St. Laurence stopped Chicago St. Rita to the tune of a 10-0 shutout in Illinois high school baseball action on May 8.
In recent action on May 4, Chicago St Rita faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Mt Carmel on May 1 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School.
