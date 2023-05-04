A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Arlington Heights Hersey shutout Chicago Hope 10-0 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 29, Chicago Hope faced off against Winnetka North Shore.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.