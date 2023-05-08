Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin's river of runs eventually washed away Danville Schlarman in a 17-1 cavalcade in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
Recently on May 1, Danville Schlarman squared off with Westville in a baseball game.
