Bethany Okaw Valley delivered all the smoke to disorient Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and flew away with a 22-1 win for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 7.
In recent action on April 3, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Villa Grove and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Argenta-Oreana on April 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
