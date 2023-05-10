Aurora Marmion topped Chicago Mt. Carmel 5-4 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 10.
In recent action on May 3, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Lombard Montini and Aurora Marmion took on Chicago St Rita on May 5 at Aurora Marmion Academy.
