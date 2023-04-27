Athens' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Mason City Illini Central 8-1 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 27.
In recent action on April 21, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Peoria Heights and Athens took on Downs Tri-Valley on April 22 at Athens High School.
