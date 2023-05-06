Athens sent Decatur Eisenhower home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 14-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 6.

In recent action on May 2, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Athens took on Stanford Olympia on May 2 at Stanford Olympia High School.

