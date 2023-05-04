Playing with a winning hand, Astoria trumped Mason City Illini Central 10-7 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
Recently on April 29, Mason City Illini Central squared off with Hartsburg-Emden in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.