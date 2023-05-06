If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Arlington Heights St. Viator proved that in blanking Chicago Marist 3-0 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 26, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Heights Marian and Arlington Heights St. Viator took on Chicago St Patrick on May 2 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School.
