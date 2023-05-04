Arcola was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Bethany Okaw Valley prevailed 8-4 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.

In recent action on April 28, Arcola faced off against Villa Grove and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Marshall on April 27 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.