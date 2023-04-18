A suffocating defense helped Chicago Whitney Young handle Chicago Payton 2-0 on April 18 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 13, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Von Steuben on April 10 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.