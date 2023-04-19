Chicago Simeon unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Chicago G. Washington in a 1-0 shutout in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago G. Washington faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Solorio on April 14 at Chicago Solorio Academy High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.