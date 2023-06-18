NORMAL — The Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association will hold its all-star baseball game Monday at the Corn Crib.

Pregame ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. with a nine-inning game to follow. Admission is $5.

Normal Community's Ryan Short, Normal West's Chris Hawkins, Bloomington's Steve Clapp, Central Catholic's Josh Miller and University High's Steve Paxson will be co-coaches for the Intercity.

Eureka's Dane Wear is the head coach for the Area team.

The Area will be the home team.

Intercity batting practice begins at 4:30 p.m. with Area batting practice at 5.

The Intercity will take infield at 5:30 and the Area at 5:45.

