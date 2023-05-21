University of Illinois recruit Danika Frazier struck out 15 to lead the Olympia High School softball team to a 9-1 win over Carlinville on Saturday in the championship game of the Buffalo Tri-City Class 2A Regional.

Gabby Frye and Taylor Huffington each drove in two runs for the Spartans, who received two hits apiece from Shelby Finchum and Liz Shaffer.

Olympia heads to the Quincy Notre Dame Sectional where it will play the hosts Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. sectional semifinal.

Class 1A

At Macon: Lilly Long struck out nine and walked one in seven innings to pitch LeRoy past Tuscola 6-2 in the Macon Meridian Regional title game.

Long also knocked in two runs. Emily Mennenga and Morgan Fleming contributed two hits each.

The Panthers advance to the Tuscola Sectional and will meet Villa Grove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal.

At Heyworth: Emma Slayback struck out nine in a complete game pitching effort to propel Heyworth past Argenta-Oreana 8-4.

Slayback also blasted a home run among her three hits and drove in four. Bailey Brooks and Brooke Monteggia added two hits each for the Hornets.

Heyworth meets Salt Fork at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Tuscola Sectional.

At Dwight: Shae Simmons tossed a three-hit shutout to spark Woodland past Dwight 4-0. Simmons struck out eight and walked none.

Olivia Chismarek had two hits for Woodland as did Megan Livingston for Dwight.

The Warriors face Newark at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal of the Walther Christian Sectional in Melrose Park.

Baseball

Class 2A

At Downs: Central Catholic run-ruled Tremont 16-2 in the five-inning championship game of the Tri-Valley Regional.

Jack Wisdom struck out seven and walked four while pitching the complete-game victory.

Colin Karr had four RBIs and Bennett Summers three for the 15-10 Saints, who face Oakwood on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. semifinal of the Millikin Sectional in Decatur.

At Eureka: Eureka (30-3) claimed its own 2A regional title with a 3-1 triumph over Pontiac.

"It felt like a sectional game," Hornets coach Dane Wear said. "Their two big arms allowed two hits, one to Carson Gates that tied the game at one. The other one was Tanner Wiegand that put us up 3-1."

Eureka pitcher Austin Wiegand struck out 10 and walked one.

"We played great defense and Austin was dominant," said Wear.

The Hornets also advance to the Millikin Sectional and will encounter Tolono Unity at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Class 1A

At Lexington: Heyworth secured its first regional championship in school history with a 4-2 victory over Lexington.

Tyler Wills allowed two unearned runs, struck out four and walked two while notching the complete-game win. Wills also had two hits and three RBIs.

Jacob Shoemaker also had two hits for the Hornets, who meet Kewanee Wethersfield on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional at Jack Horenberger Field.

Blaine Friedmansky and Drake Powell each had two hits for Lexington.

At LeRoy: The host Panthers scored four runs in the seventh inning but came up short 5-4 to Delavan.

LeRoy (16-16) was playing in its 15th regional championship game in the past 20 years.

Photos: Class 2A softball regional championship game at McGraw Park.