Here's a recent hole in one

GOLF
Hole in one
Benjamin Hunt
At Prairie Vista Golf Course
Benjamin Hunt of Hudson sank his tee shot on the 171-yard eighth hole on Aug. 12. He used a 7-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by John Hunt and Craig Bland.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
