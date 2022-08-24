 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Here's a recent hole in one

GOLF AGATE PHOTO

GOLF

Hole in one

Benjamin Hunt

At Prairie Vista Golf Course

Benjamin Hunt of Hudson sank his tee shot on the 171-yard eighth hole on Aug. 12. He used a 7-iron for his feat, which was witnessed by John Hunt and Craig Bland.

