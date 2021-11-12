Hawkins navigates 1st general managers meetings with Cubs

Grounded flights and an unexpected six-hour drive was certainly a memorable way to kick off the general managers meetings for rookie Chicago Cubs GM Carter Hawkins.

A premeetings trip to Arizona to watch prospects Caleb Kilian and Ryan Jensen pitch Sunday in the Fall League meant looking for alternate transportation for Cubs officials when a partial power outage Monday morning in two terminals at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport prevented flights from taking off, causing massive delays. Rather than waiting it out and for the situation to be resolved, the foursome — Hawkins, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, assistant GM Ehsan Bokhari and vice president of special projects Jared Banner — opted to rent a car and make the long drive to ensure they would make it to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa before the GM meetings officially got underway Tuesday.

“It seemed like a good idea until the transformer blew, and then I realized hoping to get a flight out wasn’t the best idea,” Hoyer said. “We actually had a good time.”

Hawkins joked the long car ride was only bad for his back. Situated in the front seat, Hawkins held car DJ responsibilities and knew he would be judged on his choices. There were more conversations than listening to music, so the radio served as background noise. Banner fired off team-building questions to get the conversation flowing.

“My navigation skills were to be desired, but we got here, we’re alive. We lived to tell the tale,” Hawkins said, smiling. “In terms of getting to know everyone and got deep into the life stories of each of us and had a really fun time from that standpoint. So yeah, any time you get to spend an excess amount of time with people that you care about and want to learn more about it’s pretty fun.”

With a lockout approaching, Hawkins and the reconfigured front office will have more time to build a rapport in the coming weeks and months. Assistant GMs Jeff Greenberg and Craig Breslow also made the trip to the meetings.

For Hawkins, less than a month removed from being hired, getting up to speed on how the organization operates and gaining a comprehensive understanding of the players at the major- and minor-league levels will be an ongoing process for months. He has utilized a wide scope of resources ranging from reading scouting reports to looking through statistical information and also talking to coaches and front-office personnel. Hawkins wants to get a variety of information from different sources to build a more complete picture.

While he continues to become more knowledgeable about the players within the system, some things already have stood out about how the Cubs operate.

“I have realized very quickly just the depth of resources that the organization, just thinking about ways to bring those together, create insights across departments, make sure that we’re not using those tools in a vacuum, but kind of leveraging them together and the value of leveraging them together,” Hawkins said. “That’s been an area that I’ve been trying to start to really peel back and everyone seems really eager to try to do some of those things, it could bring great results.”

Hawkins is coming from an organization in Cleveland where they had a smaller margin for error and, as he put it Wednesday, “a little bit less of a scope of just the possibilities.” The Cubs obviously want to make sound decisions regardless of their large-market status.

“Despite the fact that we have probably a broader scope in a larger market, you still want to be so delivered with those decisions and still want to be right more often than you’re wrong,” Hawkins said. “You’ve got to realize that sometimes you’re going to be wrong and not let that get in the way of being opportunistic. Certainly as we go into this offseason, we’re going to try to make the most of the opportunities.”

Given his baseball background, his career spent entirely with the Guardians, Hawkins believes how he “grew up” from a baseball standpoint that is different from Hoyer and others in the Cubs organization can be an asset in the front office melding different perspectives. He expects those perspectives and experiences to strengthen the totality of the front office.

“I look at things a little bit differently in terms of how to allocate dollars and when you allocate dollars and things of that nature,” Hawkins said. “And Jed has a lot of perspective that I don’t have and things that I’ve learned from him, and so there has been ample opportunity for me to ask a question or say something and just say, well, hey, here’s my perspective on this type of thing, and it’s been really helpful for me.”

Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti praised Hawkins on Tuesday for the “enormous” impact he had on their organization in whatever role he held. Antonetti said they were always thinking of ways to get Hawkins more involved.

“I know the word bittersweet gets thrown around a lot, but personally, I’m losing a close friend, a great teammate, and an incredible contributor to the organization,” Antonetti said. “So there’s certainly that sense of loss. But that’s outweighed by the joy I feel for him and others who have gone on to have greater opportunities elsewhere.”

The Cubs depart the GM meetings planning to take the information they gathered and regroup next week as they plot out the offseason. At least, as best they can with a transaction freeze that goes into effect during a lockout.

“It’s about really understanding the context of where you are right now, and not to get oversimplified here, but there’s where you are, where do I want to go (and) how do I get there?” Hawkins said. “Well, where you are is constantly changing. ...

“If we can come up with some really good ideas, but we can’t figure out how to get that into the hands of our decision makers, our coaches, our scouts, our front-office members, it’s pretty worthless. So it’s all a little bit of everything.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0