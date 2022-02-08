Greenberg to interview for the Blackhawks GM job

The Chicago Blackhawks general manager search is taking them across town.

The Hawks announced Monday they interviewed Cubs assistant GM Jeff Greenberg for the position. Greenberg is the first person outside of the NHL interviewed and one of five candidates the team has met with in the last week, joining Hawks interim GM Kyle Davidson, Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky, former Montreal Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby and St. Louis Blues vice president of hockey operations Peter Chiarelli.

In a Jan. 26 statement about the GM search, Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz said “we will be interviewing candidates both inside and outside of hockey.”

After Wednesday’s town hall at the United Center, Wirtz told the Tribune that while the team was receptive to thinking outside the box with the search, “it would probably be within sports.”

“Primarily has to be familiar with the system of hockey, but it doesn’t preclude (us from) injecting outside of hockey,” Wirtz said. “Typically hockey does not hire a ton from outside. A lot of sports have found a lot of success bringing in people from other sports.

“You see a lot of the profiles of our (NHL) general managers now come from less traditional backgrounds. ... We just want to make sure we keep an open mind about it.”

The Hawks tapped the Cubs organization previously when they hired John McDonough in November 2007 as their team president, the same role he held at the time on the North Side, where he spent nearly 25 years. The Hawks fired McDonough in April 2020.

Greenberg is entering his 11th season with the Cubs and third as assistant GM. He initially joined the organization as a baseball operations intern in 2012.

He graduated from Columbia Law School (JD, 2011) and the University of Pennsylvania (BA, 2008).

