Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander to give free exhibitions for Evergreen Racquet Club's 50th anniversary

BLOOMINGTON — Eight-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander will highlight a weekend of events to celebrate Evergreen Racquet Club's 50th anniversary on Sept. 23-25.

Wilander will conduct drills with select club members with friend and former Illinois State standout Ian Symmonds. There will be exhibitions of Wilander's strategy and preparation for his Grand Slam events from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23-24 at 3202 E. Washington Street in Bloomington.

The exhibitions are free and open to the public.

A native of Sweden, Wilander won his first Grand Slam Singles title at the 1982 French Open at age 17 and went on to win the French, Australian and US Opens for a total of seven singles titles, plus one doubles title at Wimbledon. He was ranked No. 1 in the world in 1988.

Wilander currently serves as a commentator for Eurosport during the Grand Slam events and runs a tennis club in Idaho, where he and his family reside.

Evergreen Racquet Club opened in 1972 when a group of tennis enthusiasts and community leaders collaborated to create an indoor tennis facility that would allow them to play tennis year-round. The club offers eight indoor courts, four outdoor courts, pickleball courts and a racquetball court.

There are six teaching tennis professionals and two pickleball professionals on staff. Evergreen received the prestigious USTA Facility of the Year award in 2019 and regularly hosts United States Tennis Association leagues and tournaments for adults and juniors.

Evergreen is also home to several community organizations, including weekly pickleball and tennis clinics for adults with disabilities affiliated with Tennis Buddies at Evergreen and Choose to Shine. The club also hosts both the District and State Special Olympics Tennis Tournament, Bloomington Normal Tennis Association leagues and tournaments, and several pickleball tournaments while serving as the indoor home of ISU's and Illinois Wesleyan’s men's and women’s tennis teams.