Watch now: Bloomington native Casey Pyne qualifies for PGA Championship

AUSTIN, Texas — Bloomington native Casey Pyne hung on down the stretch during Wednesday's final round of the PGA Professional Championship to qualify for next month's PGA Championship.

Pyne fired a 7-over-par 78 in the final round at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa to finish tied for 11th with a 72-hole total of 1-under 282. The top 20 finishers advanced to the PGA Championship on May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

It was the first PGA Professional Championship appearance for Pyne, who is an assistant professional at The Stanwich Club in Greenwich, Conn.

Pyne is a 2007 Bloomington High School graduate. He went to Black Hawk College and Lewis University before playing on a couple mini-tours. Pyne was an assistant at Bloomington's Crestwicke Country Club from 2014-17 before going to The Stanwich Club.

He is believed to be the first golfer with Bloomington-Normal connections to compete in a golf major since 1978 when another BHS graduate, Phil Aldridge, played in the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills Country Club in Denver.

Pyne was on the leaderboard throughout the tournament. He opened with a 65 before shooting 70 and 69.

Despite posting no birdies in his final round, Pyne stayed inside the top-20 all day. He saved par on the par-3 17th with a delicate pitch shot to 3 feet and then 2-putted No. 18 to secure his spot in the PGA.

Jesse Mueller of Phoenix fired a final-round 74 for a 273 total and five-shot victory.

