Kindred: Ron Snyder’s service to Kaufman Park not par for the course. It’s way better

When Ron Snyder joined the Kaufman Park Golf Course board of directors, he was in his early 30s. The other eight members were closer in age to his father, Dick Snyder. That is, in their late 50s or 60s.

“I was the young buck,” Snyder said. “For a long time, I was the young buck.”

Surrounded by what he called “a lot of good business people,” he watched, listened, learned and, eventually, became a veteran presence.

“It’s been a good thing,” Snyder said, sitting in the pro shop his late father designed. “I’ve made a lot of friends out here.”

Kaufman Park Golf Course, located along Route 24 on Eureka’s west edge, has had loyal friends in the Snyders. Dick Snyder was on the board for 29 years. His son has been at it for 41, a run that will end when he steps down from the board in December. That’s 70 years of service to the venerable nine-hole course.

Why now? Snyder is 74. He wants to make room for some young bucks.

“I just think it was time to get some newer people, younger people, involved because there is some physical work you have to do out here,” Snyder said. “I’m sure I will miss it. Just like when I retired (from Connor Co. in Bloomington), I really didn’t miss the work, but I missed the people. I’ll miss that.”

To be clear, Snyder isn’t going anywhere. Kaufman Park is part of a trust and Snyder will remain a trustee.

“I’ll still have a vested interest in what goes on here,” he said.

Snyder will continue to help out in the pro shop, which he spruced up with fresh paint last winter, and still be a regular on the course.

Weather permitting, Snyder plays with a group of seniors every weekday at noon and with a longtime foursome on Sunday mornings.

He’ll just no longer be a regular at the monthly board meetings. Snyder has served as president and secretary at various times in his tenure.

His service is rooted in a love for golf. Dick Snyder played regularly and was “better than me,” his son said. Ron Snyder typically shoots around 40 for nine holes.

Off the course, he continues to chase his father’s legacy.

“Between being a director and a trustee, Dad was at 53 years of service out here,” Snyder said. “If I live 12 more years as a trustee, I’ll have as much time on the golf course as my dad. So I have a goal. I have to make it another 12 years as a trustee.”

The Snyder name was long associated with plumbing and heating in Eureka. Ron would have been the fourth generation to operate the business, but decided to sell. He worked instead at Connor Co., a plumbing, heating and cooling distributor on Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.

He retired at 62, leaving more time for golf and all things Kaufman Park. The ground the course sits on originally belonged to the Kaufman brothers, Frank and Ben. After Frank died in the 1930s, Ben Kaufman took over the farm and the family put the land in a trust.

The trust stipulated the land be used as a park or a golf course that would serve the public in Eureka. If it became neither, the land would be turned over to Eureka College.

The golf course remains in business, nearly 100 years after the first holes were created on the Kaufman farm. It has not always been easy.

“There were times we could barely stay afloat out here,” Snyder said. “The directors had to borrow money. You can’t use the land to borrow against because you don’t own it. The directors had to sign for those notes individually to guarantee it.”

Snyder said Kaufman Park, as with a lot of courses, saw an uptick in play during the COVID-19 pandemic. Golf was an activity people could get out and do, even though the pro shop was closed during the height of the pandemic.

The course has an annual fundraiser outing and also has been aided by former Eureka High School and Major League Baseball star Ben Zobrist. Syder said Zobrist has donated jerseys, bats, baseballs, etc., for auction.

“We’ve gotten a lot of money off of his name, and he was glad to do it,” Snyder said.

Among the financial challenges at Kaufman Park is Ben Kaufman stipulated in the trust that no alcohol be sold on the premises.

“That’s where most golf courses make their money … not greens fees, but what they sell as far as food, beer,” Snyder said.

Another challenge has been Walnut Creek. It used to wind through the course. It now runs mostly alongside, but floods frequently.

Snyder has worn out rakes helping with the cleanup.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve been out here raking corn stalks and everything else, cleaning up this creek,” he said. “It’s at least once a year for probably 40 years.”

Call it a labor of love. The Snyders have been among several families to serve Kaufman Park loyally. Another is the Wuethrichs. Doug Wuethrich is on the board of directors. He had an uncle who was a director and a brother who served as superintendent for several years.

The place is special because of such deep ties. The former “young buck” is tied to it more than most. Here’s hoping he reaches his goal of 12 more years.

And many beyond that.

