 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Golden scores 20 to lift Butler past E. Illinois 66-54

  • 0

Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd talks postgame after the 83-79 win over Illinois, praising his team for bouncing back after taking 'haymakers' from the Illini in the first half. Video from Arizona Athletics.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Golden tied his career high with a season-high 20 points as Butler defeated Eastern Illinois 66-54 on Saturday.

Golden hit 8 of 10 shots.

Aaron Thompson had 14 points and 10 assists for Butler (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Jair Bolden added 10 points. Ty Groce had seven rebounds.

Chuck Harris, whose 11 points per game was second on the Bulldogs, was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

CJ Lane had 12 points for the Panthers (2-9). Dan Luers added 11 points. Paul Bizimana had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Progress noted in Tarik Cohen's ACL recovery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News