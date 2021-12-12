Golden scores 20 to lift Butler past E. Illinois 66-54

INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Golden tied his career high with a season-high 20 points as Butler defeated Eastern Illinois 66-54 on Saturday.
Golden hit 8 of 10 shots.
Aaron Thompson had 14 points and 10 assists for Butler (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Jair Bolden added 10 points. Ty Groce had seven rebounds.
Chuck Harris, whose 11 points per game was second on the Bulldogs, was held to two points on 1-for-8 shooting. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).
CJ Lane had 12 points for the Panthers (2-9). Dan Luers added 11 points. Paul Bizimana had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Photos: Storm takes toll on Moultrie County home
Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (7).jpg
Rachel Crnkovich feels blessed, having survived a severe storm that was strong enough to wrap a grain bin on her property around a tree not far from her house between Mattoon and Gays.
Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (4).jpg
The storm that made its way through the Midwest overnight Friday and Saturday caused severe damage to a home between Mattoon and Gays.
Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (5).jpg
Part of a grain bin is wrapped around a tree near Rachel Crnkovich's home following a storm that swept through the area Friday night.
Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (1).jpg
Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (3).jpg
Moultrie and Coles County storm damage (6).jpg
A car Rachel Crnkovich said her family had just enough to pay for was among the personal items damaged in Friday's storm.
