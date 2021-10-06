Watch now: Montgomery figures to be out until November

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is expected to miss four to five weeks with a sprained left knee, a league source confirmed. ESPN first reported the news Tuesday.

The Bears hope the injury Montgomery suffered Sunday during a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions won’t be season-ending — and that appears to be the case. Still, Montgomery figures to be out through the rest of October, a significant blow to a struggling offense that was hoping to build off the momentum Montgomery helped provide Sunday.

The Bears might choose to put Montgomery on injured reserve, which would require him to miss only three games because of new rules implemented during COVID-19.

Either way, the offense will have a big hole to fill for a crucial upcoming stretch that includes games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

Montgomery has 69 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns this season and six catches for 49 yards. He topped 100 rushing yards for the second time this year against the Lions, running for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“He played a really good game, and he knew going into it that we were going to be leaning on him and relying on him, so now we’ve just got to see where it goes,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

“At the same point in time, in any sports world, it’s the next-man-up mentality. So if that’s the case we’ll get our guys ready. That’s our job as coaches to now be able to game-plan around that.”

The Bears could turn to running back Damien Williams, who suffered a thigh bruise Sunday but should be OK, according to NFL Network. Williams signed a one-year deal in the offseason after opting out of the 2020 season to be with his ailing mother.

In four games this season, he has 16 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 41 yards. His best season came during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2019 run to the Super Bowl, when he had 111 carries for 498 yards and five touchdowns and 37 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

Williams rushed for 104 yards and scored two late touchdowns in the Chiefs’ comeback victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Bears also have rookie Khalil Herbert on the roster to help carry the load if needed.

“Khalil has shown to us from the very first day he got here he’s very mature, he’s very focused,” Nagy said. “He’s learned. Coach (Michael) Pitre has done a great job helping him learn the game. You know who else has done a great job is those backs in that room. They’ve insulated him the right way and taught him, whether it’s protections, scheme, how to watch tape. And so if it comes to that, we have a lot of confidence in Khalil.”

Herbert has established himself as a valuable special teams contributor as well and has nine kickoff returns for 254 yards.

Still, the Bears traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick Tuesday to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Jakeem Grant, who was a second-team All-Pro punt returner last season after averaging 11.4 yards per return. Grant had five punt and kickoff return touchdowns in his first five seasons with the Dolphins.

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor figures to give Grant an opportunity to claim the punt return job this week. If the Bears need to use Herbert more heavily on offense, Grant also could slot in on kickoff returns.

Grant could carve out a specialty niche on offense as well. As a receiver, he has 91 career catches for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. The Bears waived wide receiver Nsimba Webster on Tuesday to make room for Grant on the roster.

As far as the running back reshuffling goes, Ryan Nall remains on the practice squad and the Bears also brought back Artavis Pierce to their practice squad Tuesday. Either back could be added to the active roster for game day Sunday in Las Vegas.

