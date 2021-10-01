Watch now: How COVID has upended Central Illinois high school football plans 🏈

BLOOMINGTON — Normal West High School head football coach Nathan Fincham wanted his team to go through a usual week of practice this week.

Just one thing was missing.

A game on Friday night.

The Wildcats were supposed to play a Big 12 Conference contest against Urbana. However, the Tigers decided after the first week of the season they would be unable to field a varsity team because of low numbers.

That meant Normal West had two options — take a forfeit win or find another opponent. If the Wildcats did find an opponent and lost, though, it could hurt their chances of making the playoffs when pairings are released in three weeks.

That has been the dilemma facing many teams across the Pantagraph area — and throughout the state — this season. While the Urbana situation is a little different, COVID-19 outbreaks or close contact tracing has forced numerous teams to forfeit games. Clinton has been on both sides of it. The Maroons were supposed to play Friday after being off the previous two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols, but will now miss a third straight game because their opponent, Tuscola, announced Thursday it will suspend football operations the next 10 days because of quarantines due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

With such short notice, Clinton took the forfeit win against Tuscola on Friday. Ultimately, West accepted its forfeit win against Urbana as well.

"It was difficult in the sense you wanted to have a game, but the idea was most of the games you would have gotten would have been out of state or would have been against some larger schools that would counted against you in terms of playoffs," said Fincham.

'A fine line to walk'

Football is the only Illinois High School Association sport in which advancing to the postseason depends on the number of wins on the field.

To be playoff eligible, football teams need to win at least five games. Sometimes, that is not enough. The tiebreaker among five-win teams for the final spots in the 256-team playoff field is number of victories of your opponents, and that total varies year by year.

IHSA by-laws don't permit teams to play exhibition games, which wouldn't count on a team's record.

West athletic director Wes Temples said the Wildcats would gladly have looked to play an exhibition game if it could have counted the Urbana game as a victory. But taking the forfeit from Urbana and upping its record to 4-2 puts the Wildcats in better position for the playoffs with three regular-season games left.

"I think everyone in the state would give you that answer. It's such a fine line to walk," said Temples. "You want to be in position for the playoffs, but especially the size of our school and the schools that are open up north when you start looking into that, you've really got to weigh both sides.

"If that was an option, and I wish it were for everybody, we would probably have looked into it a little harder."

Bloomington also took a forfeit against Urbana in Week 2. However, the Raiders' situation was a little bit different than West.

Urbana informed BHS athletic director Tony Bauman the weekend after the opener it might have to call off its season. The Tigers officially decided that on Monday, not leaving BHS much time to find another opponent.

With a couple weeks to look back on the situation, BHS head coach Scott Godfrey believes the Raiders made the right decision.

"We were without a large chunk of our roster in that part of season and we didn't find out until Monday night the game officially was off," he said. "The late notice, coupled with the smaller roster, it made sense. But if I would have had some advance we would have looked to get a game because it's doing right by your seniors to let them play nine games."

If an exhibition game would have been available and still getting the forfeit win would have been an option, BHS might have played that Friday night.

"It definitely is something we would have considered based on some of the opponents that were available," said Bauman. "We would have considered playing a stronger team knowing it wouldn't hurt our record."

U High athletic director Steve Evans actually got in contact with Bismarck-Henning about possibly going to Bismarck to play the next day.

"Brody (Walworth, head coach) and I talked about (playing Bismarck-Henning). Our kids were shortchanged last year with COVID," said Evans.

But ultimately, problems getting transportation and other issues ruled it out.

Evans said the idea of having exhibition games as an option would be well-received by everyone.

"I truly believe if you would remove that and allow schools to keep the (forfeit) win you would have a lot more willing to play different levels, down or up, because they have nothing to lose," he said.

Central Catholic has been able to take the field every Friday night thus far. Saints athletic director Hud Venerable said he hasn't even discussed with head coach Kevin Braucht what the school would do if an opponent had to forfeit.

After a couple minutes discussing the matter, Venerable thinks he knows what would be the answer.

Take the forfeit win.

"We're trying to get to the playoffs. That's our No. 1 goal right now as a program," said Venerable. "If we're presented with that opportunity, I would think that's the route we would probably go."

Earlier this season, Decatur MacArthur had to forfeit two Central State Eight games because of COVID-19 issues. While Springfield Southeast took the forfeit, Rochester decided to head north and face Chicago powerhouse Loyola Academy.

Rochester was soundly beaten, 56-7, but the eight-time state champion Rockets are in no danger of missing the playoffs with a 5-1 record after Week 6.

Yet, Rochester's decision might end up costing another Central State Eight team a playoff spot. Because the Rockets didn't get a victory, that could hurt a 5-4 league team on the playoff bubble as Rochester will be without that forfeit win that could be the difference.

"I think you're seeing the domino effect of potential choices," said Evans.

'Taking a forfeit wasn't a hard sell'

Like Rochester, Normal Community is in a position it won't have to worry about making the playoffs after starting the season with five straight wins. NCHS athletic director Nic Kearfott said if any of his school's three remaining opponents would have to forfeit, the Ironmen would quickly be on the lookout for a replacement game.

"Picking up a game would help us. Even if we would lose we would get playoff points from it like Rochester," he said. "Everyone looks at their situation differently depending on where they're sitting."

Clinton had to forfeit against Central A&M and Decatur St. Teresa, but only has one loss on its record to show for it.

While Central A&M decided to take the forfeit, St. Teresa found a game against Durand/Pecatonica. For Clinton, that meant the game against St. Teresa was ruled a "no contest" instead of a loss.

Clinton athletic director Matt Koeppel said he has no problem accepting the forfeit loss to Central A&M on the team's record.

"It is on us. If we have a rash of injuries it's not any different," he said. "A lot of it is out of our control. A lot of it was close contact (tracing). It dinged us enough we couldn't play."

Losing a chance to win two games that could possibly make the Maroons playoff eligible hasn't been talked much about.

"With our new coach (Ron Bass) we're trying to turn the program around," said Koeppel. "The focus is on us and not necessarily making the playoffs. We want to get better every week, and if wins and playoffs are a byproduct of that, that's kind of where our aiming point is at."

The bye week for West gave Nathan Fincham and his staff extra time to focus on Danville for this upcoming Friday. Taking a forfeit wasn't a hard sell to the Wildcats' players, either.

"They seemed surprisingly OK with it," said Fincham. "Everyone understood Urbana did not have a varsity squad. They knew it was coming for a while, but I hadn't told them officially. I told them we would look at whether our options were better taking the forfeit or seeing what was out there.

"I told them last week, 'You know, we're going to take the forfeit,' and they seemed to know it was coming and were OK with it."

Fincham said he isn't concerned that taking the forfeit win instead of possibly going to Indiana to play a game could jeopardize the Wildcats if they finish the regular season 5-4 and have to rely on opponents' victories to get in the playoffs.

"We don't plan on being 5-4," he said.

However, there will be some 5-4 teams — and one or two may come from the Pantagraph area — that might be sitting home on Week 10 for the playoffs.

"You watch. This year there's probably going to be some good 5-4 teams not make it because they didn't get (enough) points and it might be because of a COVID forfeit," said Evans.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

