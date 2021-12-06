Watch now: Dalton's interceptions send Bears to loss against Cardinals

CHICAGO — Quarterback Andy Dalton knew the Chicago Bears had little margin for error going against the team with the NFL's best record.
The Bears weren't even close to playing error-free football as four interceptions set up Arizona for four easy scores, and the NFC West-leading Cardinals emerged with a 33-22 victory on Sunday.
"You can't turn the ball over is what it comes down to," said Dalton, who matched a career high with four interceptions. "We moved the ball really well today at times and we've just got to do that more consistently.
"We can't give them more opportunities and give them short fields."
The first three interceptions came on passes that deflected off a receiver's hands or a defender's, and the last was a screen pass Dalton took full responsibility for after throwing it directly to defensive lineman Zach Allen.
"The thing that's unfortunate in this league is tipped balls usually don't find the ground," Dalton said. "They usually find the other hands. You saw it three times."
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (10-2) had to drive only 76 yards for three touchdowns and a field goal after their four takeaways.
"You know, in the end that's what it comes down to is those turnovers, the momentum and the short fields for them against that offense and that team," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "It's hard to overcome."
It wasn't the only thing to go wrong for the Bears (4-8).
Dalton suffered a left hand injury, and the headset in his helmet allowing him to hear Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor went down for the second straight home game. Nagy was left using a walkie-talkie to communicate with Lazor, who calls the plays.
"They can talk to me, Andy couldn't hear Bill," Nagy said. "Bill was calling the play, I had the walkie-talkie, so Bill was saying the play to me and I was relaying it in to Andy. So, there was a whole little deal that goes on there in those moments.
"That's (how) the walkie-talkie saved us because otherwise you're yelling plays like high school."
The technical issues only compounded problems the Bears had playing in wind, cold and rain against a team accustomed to warm weather and a dome.
Dalton's first pass went off the hand of receiver Jakeem Grant and resulted in Jalen Thompson's interception. The return to the Bears 28 set up Arizona's first touchdown. Grant also had trouble fielding a punt and let it hit and die at the 2-yard line.
"I was definitely cold," Grant said. "Just playing in Miami for five years, it was just a shock to me with 17 mph winds. I was like 'oh my God, I don't know how the punt's gonna be. Coach, I don't know.' But I think the weather conditions was definitely a little bit of an effect, just you know, being able to secure the catch and look it all the way through.
"I think that in games like that we've got to have major focus."
Tight end Cole Kmet had a pass go right off his chest and to Budda Baker, who returned the interception 77 yards to the 15. That set up a TD to give the Cardinals a 14-0 lead. To top it off, Dalton suffered the injury trying to make a tackle on the play.
"I'm going to get it evaluated and see what's going on," Dalton said. "Obviously it didn't affect me. I was able to play the whole game. We'll see how it goes this week."
Dalton, playing due to the broken ribs suffered by starter Justin Fields, finished 26 of 41 for 229 yards with two touchdown passes.
The Bears eventually outgained the Cardinals 329 yards to 257. They got 90 yards rushing and 51 receiving from running back David Montgomery, but it was almost all gained while barely being in the game.
Once they fell behind 21-7 by halftime they were well on their way to their sixth loss in seven games.
"We wanted to try to get the run going and different things, and so I mean it took us a while," Dalton said. "Once we kind of got settled in we were able take it down the field."
The Bears will regroup and possibly face more calls for Nagy's job, like they did after losing their last home game to Baltimore.
"We all are going through a hard time," Montgomery said. "It's not singular. So when coach Nagy signed up for this job, I wasn't here. But I know that when he took this job, he took everything that came with it as well, and that was the players as well.
"So whatever he feels, we feel too."
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, center, walks off the field with Joel Iyiegbuniwe after the team's 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reaches over the goal line to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham scores a two-point conversion as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Jalen Thompson defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) leaps over Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after Baker intercepted a Dalton pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Running with Baker is Markus Golden.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) leaps over Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after Baker intercepted a Dalton pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Running with Baker is Markus Golden.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen as outside linebacker Jordan Hicks pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude the grasp of Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns as A.J. Green ties to block Burns during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks comes up for the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) spins out of the attempted tackle by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
The Arizona Cardinals celebrates around defensive end Zach Allen after Allen's pass of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, center, walks off the field with Joel Iyiegbuniwe after the team's 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy (7) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reaches over the goal line to score during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) cleats are seen during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham scores a two-point conversion as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) and Jalen Thompson defend during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, left, listens to free safety Eddie Jackson during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton hands the ball off to running back David Montgomery during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks out into the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) leaps over Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton after Baker intercepted a Dalton pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. Running with Baker is Markus Golden.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton eludes the reach of Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen as outside linebacker Jordan Hicks pursues during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears fans watch their team play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude the grasp of Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns as A.J. Green ties to block Burns during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to back judge Steve Patrick during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jordan Hicks comes up for the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the ball behind the block of offensive tackle Larry Borom during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) spins out of the attempted tackle by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago.
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen advances the ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton ,left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
The Arizona Cardinals celebrates around defensive end Zach Allen after Allen's pass of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Cardinals won 33-22.
