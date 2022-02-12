Watch now: Central Illinois super fans choose sides ahead Super Bowl LXI

LEROY — Joe Egan is praying his flight from Florida makes it back to Illinois on time Sunday.

The LeRoy man and his wife made plans months ago to spend a long weekend with friends down South not knowing the Cincinnati Bengals would be playing in the Super Bowl.

But if all goes as planned, Egan — a Bengals super fan — will be back home in plenty of time to put on his team gear, put a few cold ones on ice and prepare for something he has been waiting for since the 1988 season: a chance for the Bengals to be Super Bowl champions.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Egan said. “I hope this is a team of destiny. The last couple of games, I thought we were playing on house money.”

While neither the Bengals or Rams or the usual Central Illinois flavor — especially with the Rams leaving St. Louis for Los Angeles after the 2015 season — there are still plenty of fans of both teams in the area.

The Bengals won their division, but had just a 10-7 regular record after going 4-11-1 the year before and only winning two games in 2019. Egan acknowledged the Bengals have had some lean years since losing to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowls following the 1981 and 1988 seasons, especially when it came to making the playoffs. Between 1991 and 2005, the Bengals had dismal seasons and were kept out of the playoffs.

Egan and other Cincy fans saw a decade of resurgence from 2005-2015 when the Bengals made the playoffs, but bowed out in the wild card round each time.

“I can’t go through this many lean years and not always be a Bengals fan,” he said. “It’s Bengals for life.”

An early start

Egan started rooting for the Bengals at an early age, more out of family loyalty than anything.

Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati was the closest professional football team, so like most folks there, he rooted for the Bengals.

“I became a Bengals fan because Cincy was the team there,” Egan said. “It just stuck and now I love them.”

The 54-year-old Bengals fan said only one of his three kids took a shining to the Bengals when he was in junior high, and now the father and his 23-year-old son have something big to celebrate together.

“We’ve had some disappointing seasons, but I hope this is the year we get off of the list,” said Egan, referring to the Bengals being one of 12 NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl. “Even if it doesn’t happen Sunday, I think this team is built to be a contender for years to come.

“I have my fingers crossed that the third time is a charm and the Bengals finally get to hoist the (Lombardi) trophy.”

Working knowledge

Bill Salyer is no fairweather Bengals fan, even though he started rooting for the team later than most.

For the assistant director of athletics communications at Illinois State University, his love for the Bengals came when he started working for the NFL team early in his career, and it has never waned.

After graduating from Wilmington College (Ohio) in 2001, Salyer tried to get a job in PR with the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, there were none to be found.

But by sheer luck, the Reds' PR guy told Salyer that the Bengals needed help and he was hired on right out of college. He worked in various roles for the organization for 4½ years — simultaneously serving as SID for Wilmington College.

“I fell in love with them,” said the 43-year-old Salyer. “You get a soft spot for the team you are seeing all the time. I gravitated to the Bengals when I was 21 or 22 and they have been my team since.”

Salyer said the lean years were tough, but rooting for them this year has been fun, especially the way they have been resilient in close playoff games to get to the “big one.”

Which is another storyline in his rise from casual fan to super fan.

“Watching the game last Sunday, I made some noises I’m not proud of,” Salyer said with a laugh. “In my role at ISU and back when I worked for the Bengals — and anywhere else for that matter — it’s kind of frowned upon to root for your team, so I’ve been somewhat subdued. That wasn’t the case last Sunday.”

That reaction to Cincinnati making it to the Super Bowl has given Salyer pause to think about where he will watch the big game on Sunday.

“I’m not sure I want to go out in public to show people how I react,” he said. “My wife and boys were laughing with me, but most likely at me.”

Wherever Salyer watches the game, he’ll have his two sons, ages 14 and 11, by his side. While he says they aren’t into football, he believes he can turn them, especially now that his beloved Bengals are playing for the championship.

“Watching the big game with my sons will be a great memory,” he said.

Having been around sports his entire career, Salyer is somewhat qualified to make a prediction about the game and about the Bengals’ future, although he does it with a bit of trepidation.

“You can never bet against a guy like Joe Burrow,” said Salyer, who admitted that Cincy making it this far was beyond any of his expectations. “The Bengals have a young core at skill positions that will be around for a while. This could be the start of something really good.”

Bengals lifer

Lisa Moran grew up Kettering, Ohio, near Dayton, rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lisa married a Bears fan, her husband Mark Moran, and even after living in the Bloomington-Normal area for 25 years — and a lot of empty seasons — she never gave up on her Bengals.

When Mark retired in 2019 and Lisa was given the option to work remotely, the Morans — though still staunch Illinois State fans — moved to Cincinnati.

“My parents and grandparents are here,” Lisa said. “And I liked the idea of living in a city with an NFL team.”

Soon after moving back and going to some games, Mark was on board as a Bengals fan, too.

“When they drafted Burrow, he said, ‘We have to get season tickets,’” Lisa said.

The Morans plan to enjoy the game on Sunday at a Super Bowl party at a local brewery — “We looked into going out to the game, but prices are so high, and if we win our first Super Bowl ever, I want to be in Cincinnati with the people.”

The Bengals’ season was a surprise to some fans, but Lisa described herself as “the most optimistic person out there.” She put a $20 bet before the season on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Now she’s a win away $2,500.

“Especially living in Central Illinois, I was the butt of every joke for so long,” she said. “If they win this, it will be a dream come true … and I’ll win $2,500!”

Miller enjoying Rams' season

Decatur Eisenhower graduate and former University of Illinois and St. Louis Rams player Brit Miller grew up a Chicago Bears fan but playing for the Rams for three seasons from 2010-2012 changed his allegiances.

"My Dad put in for season tickets when I was born and we got them around my 16th birthday. I was able to see a lot of high-end football from about six rows up," Miller said. "I was a huge Brian Urlacher fan and Lance Briggs.

"(While with the Rams), I had the opportunity to be a captain and play against the Bears. I was a little beat up that game but I wasn't going to say no because I knew I was going to be out there shaking hands with guys I idolized and have the opportunity to hit them."

Now Miller and his children will be cheering on the Rams in Super Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

"We are more of a Rams family than anything now. My children are always asking me if we are going to watch the Rams game. They are figuring out that dad was pretty cool back in the day," Miller said. "The kids follow (Rams receiver) Odell Beckham Jr. and (quarterback) Matthew Stafford and they watch the videos. We will be rooting for the Rams and I'm happy for them."

After leaving the NFL, Miller found it difficult to watch games and simply enjoy them as a fan but with a little time, he is enjoying them more.

"We will be getting together with family and friends for sure this weekend and it is nice to sit back and be a fan again," Miller said. "It is nice to root a team on and just have that piece of it in mind."

As any athlete who has been on a winning streak knows, sometimes superstitions can be just as important to getting another victory as the athletic performance itself.

Still his favorite

For St. Teresa football player Aiden Etchason, he isn't going to risk rocking the boat when his favorite football team, the Los Angeles Rams, takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Etchason has been wearing his Rams apparel for each of the team's playoffs wins against the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, and he will be decked out in them again for the big game.

"It is a (Rams defensive tackle) Aaron Donald jersey and I wear it on top of my L.A. Rams hoodie. Then I wear my black Champion sweatpants and I've got a pair of blue socks that I wear," Etchason said. "I've got to wear all the same stuff and be superstitious. I've worn it every single playoff game and it has been lucky so far. I'm hoping for another big win."

When Etchason began playing flag football for the Junior Dawgs program as a kid, he started following the NFL more closely and needed a team to support.

"I was a Cardinals fan and a Blues fan and so since the Rams were in St. Louis at the time, I figured I would cheer for them. I stuck with them when they moved to Los Angeles," Etchason said. "I know a lot of people felt upset and I wished they would have stayed in St. Louis. But I thought it was a cool change and they have made a whole new brand out there and I like it."

Etchason played as a lineman for St. Teresa's 12-1 football team that advanced to the 2A semifinals last season. He will get one more football game before graduating as part of the Red Team in the 2022 Illinois Coaches Association Shrine All-Star Football Game in June.

At the start of the NFL season, there was no way that Etchason could have predicted that his Rams would be facing the Bengals on Sunday but if one other team was going to win the Super Bowl, he's OK with the Bengals being the team.

"I have been cheering for the Bengals when I was watching the AFC playoffs because I love their young team," Etchason said. "Joe Burrow has been amazing and I can't complain too much if the Bengals make a Cinderella run."

On a vacation trip to California last year, Etchason got to see from a distance the Rams' SoFi Stadium, where Super Bowl LVI will be played.

"I love it and it is very nice. We would drive past it on the interstate going in and out of the city and it just pops out. It is a massive stadium," he said. "I'm hoping for some homefield advantage and to get one more win this weekend."

Sports editor Justin Conn and sports writer Matthew Flaten contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0