 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Watch now: Bears place RB Montgomery on IR, activate LB Trevathan

  • 0

The Chicago Bears lacked the benefit of an experienced running back like Damien Williams last year when they lost David Montgomery to a concussion and now in losing him to a knee injury they still seem to be in good hands in the backfield.

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee and activated linebacker Danny Trevathan on Saturday.

They also announced defensive tackle Akiem Hicks did not travel with the team and will miss Sunday's game at Las Vegas.

Montgomery will miss at least three games after he was hurt on a run in the fourth quarter of last week's win over Detroit. The third-year pro ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing with 309 yards. Damien Williams figures to play a bigger role in his absence.

Trevathan, in his 10th season, missed the first four games.

Hicks went out with a groin injury on the defense's first play last week, leaving the Bears without a disruptive force on the line. Chicago gave up 90 yards rushing, though most came before the Lions fell behind by three TDs and turned more to the pass.

The Bears also moved running back Ryan Nall from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U High's Andrew Woodward sinks par putt on No. 8 in Boys Class 2A State Golf ⛳

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News